East TN communities to get millions of dollars for parks and recreation projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — State leaders announced Thursday that around $26.5 million would go towards helping 32 communities across the state with parks and recreation projects. Some of the areas in East Tennessee set to receive funding include Farragut, McMinn County and Gatlinburg.

The funding comes from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund, administered by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation's Division of Recreation Resources. The funds can be used to buy land for parks, natural areas, greenways and to buy land for recreational facilities.

A list of the areas in East Tennessee set to receive funding, and how they plan to use it, is available below.

Town of Farragut

Farragut will get around $1.365 million to improve Mayor Bob Leonard Park and McFee Park. Crews will replace the synthetic turf on Field One and Field Two, make the path from the west parking lot to Field One more accessible, and add a concrete pad to players' benches so they can be more accessible.

They will also add a shrub row, resurface and regrade walking paths, and improve sand volleyball courts and drainage. The money will also be used to build a 1.2-acre dog park with a restroom at McFee Park.

City of Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg will get $850,000 to build a pedestrian connectivity network at Mills Park, including about 3,200 linear feet of new, accessible concrete walkways. The money will also be used to widen existing asphalt walkways and to make parking areas more accessible.

City of LaFollette

LaFollette will get $225,000 for improvements at Liberty Park, such as repaving and striping an existing park lot and adding new, accessible parking areas. Crews will also add signage while replacing and widening an existing walkway about 220 feet long.

McMinn County

McMinn County will get around $630,000 for improvements at McMinn County Bicentennial Park. The project includes turf for outfields in Field Three, installing underground drainage and adding a new field to be turfed and striped. Crews will also add overhead netting and some new outfield netting.

Rhea County

Rhea County is getting almost $1.6 million to build a new recreation area — the Abel Sports Complex. It will be built in Dayton and will have five rectangular fields for soccer, an accessible multi-use, non-motorized track, accessible parking and accessible restrooms.

City of Rockwood

Rockwood will get $365,000 for improvements at the Rockwood Community Center. Crews will make repairs to the community swimming pool and make miscellaneous building improvements, while also making accessibility improvements to parking areas, pathways, restrooms, water fountains, counters and adding signage.

City of Sweetwater

Sweetwater will get $554,500 for improvements at the Sweetwater Recreation Complex, such as replastering the interior of the swimming pool and replacing the concession stand to meet accessibility requirements. Crews will also replace concrete stairs with a 10 ft. wide accessible path, and rebuild the pool chemical room for ADA compliance.