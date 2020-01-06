Sunday marks beginning of #BlackBirdersWeek

As we start a new week, an international campaign begins to encourage birding among more people of color.

In the past week, people across the US have faced a lot of hardship, especially members of the black community, but a campaign starting Sunday aims for more inclusion.

Early last week, a video started circulating out of New York City of a white woman calling the police on a black man who was bird watching in Central Park.

She claimed Christian Cooper was threatening her when he was asking her to leash her dog as that was the rule in that area of the park.

Sunday, May 31 begins Black Birders Week.

Cooper himself is an avid birder.

Each day has a different theme.