Tennessee RiverLine to host Third Creek Greenway cleanup Friday in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee RiverLine is kicking off 2022 with an event to help keep one of the state's largest rivers healthy. They are organizing a cleanup along the Third Creek Greenway for Friday.

Organizers say that the Third Creek Greenway is a major waterway that flows into the Tennessee River. As it flows into the river, it can carry trash and pollution with it, impacting the river's health. The event is meant to help make sure the Tennessee River stays healthy.

It will be on Jan. 14 from 3 p.m. through 5 p.m. at Tyson Park. Volunteers should meet at the large shelter between the tennis courts and the Alcoa Highway overpass. And if there is inclement weather, officials said the event will be moved to Jan. 31.

The Tennessee RiverLine project was founded at the University of Tennessee in 2016. It partners with 15 river communities through the Tennessee RiverTowns Program, which provides equipment, design and support for public events and grants meant to make the river more accessible.

Officials called the Tennessee Riverline "North America's next great regional trail system." It is meant to provide 652 miles of continuous paddling, hiking and biking experience along the full length of the Tennessee River, from Knoxville to Paducah, Kentucky.