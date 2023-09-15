Tennessee RiverLine launches tools to help paddlers, boaters and anglers plan their trips

The Tennessee RiverLine is a project to connect hundreds of miles of trails, streams and rivers across Knoxville, Chattanooga, Huntsville and Paducah.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A project connecting 652 miles of streams, trails and rivers launched new resources to help paddlers, boaters, anglers and anyone who wants to head out onto the water plan safe and fun experiences.

The Tennessee RiverLine launched the tools. That project connects Knoxville, Chattanooga, Huntsville and Paducah through a system of trails, rivers, and streams — giving adventurers a chance to continuously navigate wide swaths of land at once. It crosses nine main-channel dams through different counties, towns and parks.

The project is also meant to boost economic, social and environmental infrastructure along the continuous system of trails. Through the new planning tools, new paddlers can find information that's usually hard to find in a single, consolidated place.

The tools also provide information about river safety, gear lists and resource stewardship practices, as well as basic paddling skills. Experienced paddlers can also use the tools to find new amenities and ideas for paddling routes.

It also gives basic information on different locations along the Tennessee RiverLine, showing the date a place was founded as well as its population. Some locations also provide information about the type of area and whether there are any biodiversity protection restrictions. People can follow links in the map to learn more about the area's weather, or about the town nearby.

People can use the tools to track where there are boat ramps, docks, gear rental stores or campgrounds. They can also use it to take 360-degree tours of a spot before heading out to see it themselves.