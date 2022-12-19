Tennessee State Parks to host First Day Hikes on New Year's Day

The state parks said the hikes are an opportunity to kickstart those New Year’s resolutions for good health or simply to enjoy the beauty of nature.

Example video title will go here for this video

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee State Parks are ringing in 2023 with the annual First Day Hikes on Jan. 1 in parks across the Volunteer State, according to a release.

Officials said the hikes are for all ages and abilities and will be held at nearly all of the 57 state parks.

The state parks said the hikes are an opportunity to kickstart those New Year’s resolutions for good health or simply to enjoy the beauty of nature. Officials urged hikers to prepare for the weather, have sturdy footwear and bring water and snacks.

Many parks have their own special features for the hikes, and details for the individual parks can be found here.

The following East Tennessee parks are hosting events:

Big Ridge State Park- Dec. 31

Cove Lake State Park- Jan. 1

David Crockett Birthplace State Park- Jan. 1

Fort Loudoun State Historic Park- Jan. 1

Frozen Head State Park- Jan. 1

Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park- Jan. 1

Indian Mountain State Park- Jan. 1

Norris Dam State Park- Jan. 1

Panther Creek State Park- Jan. 1

Roan Mountain State Park- Jan. 1

Seven Islands State Birding Park- Jan. 1

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park- Jan. 1

Warriors Path State Park- Jan. 1

Rocky Fork State Park- Jan. 1

The First Day Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states, according to a release. They begin Tennessee State Parks’ annual Signature Hikes series held throughout the year.