Tennessee State Parks to host After Thanksgiving Hikes

TENNESSEE, USA — Are you looking to avoid Black Friday shopping or maybe you want to walk off some of that Thanksgiving meal?
Tennessee State Parks announced it is offering After Thanksgiving Hikes on Friday, Nov. 26 at parks across the state.
The hikes can be guided or self-directed and vary from easy strolls to more rugged excursions, according to a release from the park service. They also include options for all ages to enjoy nature and history.
The park service said some options in East Tennessee include Fort Loudon State Historic Park's Green Friday and Seven Islands State Birding Park's Gobble Wobble.
Other popular state parks in East Tennessee include:
- Big Ridge State Park
- Norris Dam State Park
- Panther Creek State Park
- Frozen Head State Park
- Cumberland Mountain State Park
- Cove Lake State Park
- Cumberland Trail State Park
- Indian Mountain State Park
- Fall Creek Falls State Park
More information about the After Thanksgiving Hikes at individual parks is available on the Tennessee State Parks website. The After Thanksgiving Hikes are the last of the parks’ Signature Hikes for the year, according to Tennessee State Parks' release.
Tennessee State Parks said there are more than 1,000 miles of trails across the state and are open 365 days a year for everyone to enjoy.
For more information about Tennessee State Parks or its Trail Pack donation program, visit its website.