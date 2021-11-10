Tennessee State Parks to host After Thanksgiving Hikes

Need to walk off some of your Thanksgiving meal? Tennessee State Parks has more than 1,000 miles of trails to explore.

TENNESSEE, USA — Are you looking to avoid Black Friday shopping or maybe you want to walk off some of that Thanksgiving meal?

Tennessee State Parks announced it is offering After Thanksgiving Hikes on Friday, Nov. 26 at parks across the state.

The hikes can be guided or self-directed and vary from easy strolls to more rugged excursions, according to a release from the park service. They also include options for all ages to enjoy nature and history.

The park service said some options in East Tennessee include Fort Loudon State Historic Park's Green Friday and Seven Islands State Birding Park's Gobble Wobble.

Other popular state parks in East Tennessee include:

Big Ridge State Park

Norris Dam State Park

Panther Creek State Park

Frozen Head State Park

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Cove Lake State Park

Cumberland Trail State Park

Indian Mountain State Park

Fall Creek Falls State Park

More information about the After Thanksgiving Hikes at individual parks is available on the Tennessee State Parks website. The After Thanksgiving Hikes are the last of the parks’ Signature Hikes for the year, according to Tennessee State Parks' release.

Tennessee State Parks said there are more than 1,000 miles of trails across the state and are open 365 days a year for everyone to enjoy.