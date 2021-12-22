Tennessee State Parks to host First Day Hikes on New Year's Day

The state parks urge hikers to prepare for the weather, have sturdy footwear, and bring water and snacks.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee State Parks announced it is ringing in the New Year with guided First Day Hikes at parks across the state.

All hikes are on Jan. 1 with the exception of hikes on Dec. 31 at David Crockett Birthplace, Harrison Bay and Radnor Lake state parks, according to officials.

The parks service said the hikes are designed for all ages and abilities to give an opportunity to start a New Year’s resolution or just enjoy the beauty of nature in the state parks.

Some state parks in East Tennessee include:

Big Ridge State Park in Union County

Cove Lake State Park in Campbell County

Fort Loudoun State Historic Park in Monroe County

Frozen Head State Park in Morgan County

Indian Mountain State Park in Campbell County

Norris Dam State Park in Anderson County

Panther Creek State Park in Hamblen County

Seven Islands State Birding Park in Knox County

Details on the First Day Hikes for individual parks can be found here.

The state parks urge hikers to prepare for the weather, have sturdy footwear, and bring water and snacks.

The First Day Hikes begin the parks’ annual Signature Hikes series throughout the year, featuring such events as the Spring Hike and National Trails Day Hike, according to officials. The First Day Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.

Visitors are reminded that the parks are open 365 days a year, and Tennessee State Parks has more than 1,000 miles of trails.