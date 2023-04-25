TN State Parks, TWRA to offer kayaking lessons with American Canoe Association

Classes cost $15 per person with the revenue going to Tennessee State Parks on May 20, according to the release.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee State Parks and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are joining the Tennessee chapter of the American Canoe Association (ACA) to offer low-cost kayaking instruction on Saturday, May 20, as part of National Safe Boating Week, according to a release.

Tennessee State Parks said the same program drew in more than 170 participants in 2022.

“Tennesseans and visitors to our beautiful state continue to show growing enthusiasm for the great outdoors, and that includes interest in boating,” Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner Greer Tidwell said. “We are proud to partner with the American Canoe Association again for this valuable instruction program.”

Participating Tennessee State Parks are:

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park

Chickasaw State Park

Harpeth River State Park

Long Hunter State Park

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Seven Islands State Birding Park

Big Ridge State Park

Harrison Bay State Park

Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park

Davy Crockett Birthplace State Park

Cove Lake State Park

Warriors’ Path State Park

Booker T. Washington State Park

Classes cost $15 per person with the revenue going to Tennessee State Parks, according to the release. All instructors are Tennessee volunteers who are nationally certified to give paddling and rescue training and are supported by experienced safety teams.

Officials said TWRA wildlife officers will be present at various locations to emphasize and encourage paddlecraft safety on Tennessee waters.

Each park’s event will be limited to 15 people, and a limited number of kayaks, paddles and life jackets will be available, according to the release.

Registration is open online. In-person spaces are limited, so an alternative, free online class is available, but in-person training with a certified instructor and experienced safety team is strongly encouraged, according to the release.

“We want all Tennesseans to be safe while enjoying the state’s beautiful waterways,” said TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “We are excited to be joining this great partnership to highlight outdoor recreation opportunities and paddling safety skills.”

This year, the partnership is adding an Adaptive Kayaking 101 event at Booker T. Washington State Park. This event will have specialized adaptive paddling equipment available for paddlers with physical disabilities who would like to participate, according to Tennessee State Parks.

These classes are made available by certified instructor volunteers, safety boaters and equipment donations from 21 organizations coming together to help their fellow paddlers across Tennessee. These organizations include: Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts, Blues City Kayaks; Bluff City Canoe Club; Catalyst Sports; Chota Canoe Club; East Tennessee Whitewater Club; Knoxville Kayaking Clinic; Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute; Ocoee Watersports; Outdoor Chattanooga; Sunseeker Outfitters; Sunshine’s Adventures; Tennessee Kayak Anglers; Team River Runner-Atlanta; Team River Runner-Chattanooga; Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association; Tennessee Valley Canoe Club; Tennessee RiverLine; and the West Tennessee Canoe and Kayak Club. This effort is also supported by Pyranha US, headquartered in Erwin, and the Jackson Kayak Foundation, headquartered in Rock Island.