Tennessee taking applications for 2023 elk quota hunt

Elk hunting in the state is kept to a small quota each year. For 2023, Tennessee is allowing 14 randomly drawn applicants to take part in a hunt.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now accepting applications for the yearly elk quota hunt in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

For 2023, the TWRA will be drawing applications to issue 14 total elk hunting permits. Seven of those permits will be for archery only, six will be archery, gun, or muzzleloaders permits, and one will be a youth permit. Applicants must be at least six years old to participate.

No party hunts will be allowed. The TWRA said hunters who are interested can submit an application at any TWRA regional office, online at this link, or through the TWRA mobile app until midnight CST on Feb. 22.

The quota hunt system will randomly select 14 hunters from the pool of applicants. The TWRA said no priority points are available for this quota hunt.

The hunt is being held earlier this year to allow people more time between the drawing and the hunt so they can prepare their equipment.

The TWRA said there is no application fee for Annual Sportsman, Lifetime Sportsman, or Annual Senior Citizen license holders. For everyone else, it will cost $12 for the non-refundable application fee plus $1 for the agent fee. If you submit the application online, there is also a $2 processing fee.