TVA campgrounds open for the season

The camping season starts on March 15 and runs through Nov. 15.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Get ready, campers!

The Tennessee Valley Authority's seasonal campgrounds are open and ready for outdoor visitors.

Most of the 27 different TVA campgrounds are capable of accommodating tents, pop-up trailers and recreational vehicles. Each campground provides restrooms, portable water, showers, grills picnic tables, RV dump stations and nearby boating and fishing access.

