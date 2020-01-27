Asian Carp are a dangerously invasive species that have made their way to Tennessee waterways. Their massive size and ability to jump up to 8 feet out of the water make them a threat to humans, and their feeding habits pose dangers to other marine life.

Due to their destructive nature, the State of Tennessee and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) are working together and with other state and federal agencies to implement a plan to control Asian Carp.

“Asian carp negatively impact Tennessee’s fisheries, recreational boaters and local economies and we are committed to combating this problem,” said Governor Bill Lee.

“I am pleased that TWRA is looking at technologies to install a protective barrier in Tennessee’s reservoirs as well as subsidizing the removal of carp where they exist,” Lee continued.

Over 3 million pounds of carp have been removed from Tennessee waterways to date.

RELATED: Invasive silver carp spotted jumping in Chickamauga Lake

There are efforts being made to install a protective barrier at Barkley Lock at the Land Between the Lakes in Kentucky. The experimental barrier started testing in November 2019.

The barrier uses a combination of sound, lights and bubbles to discourage the fish from entering Barkley Lock.

The invasive species takes its toll on Tennessee marine wildlife, recreational boaters and local businesses. They are so dangerous that they can destroy entire water ecosystems.

RELATED: 'They have literally broken jaws' | Fisheries biologist warns against jumping silver carp threat

They also feed on small algae in bodies of water. This reduces the amount of food available for smaller fish and causes them to die out, while silver carp continue to take over.

Asian Carp also have the unique ability of being able to jump out of the water and have harmed humans in the past. The possibility of a 10 to 30-pound fish hitting a boater in the face is fearful, to say the least.

Migration is the main factor in silver carp population growth. Asian Carp recently spotted in East Tennessee likely came from Mississippi through the Ohio River.

TWRA reported that they did not spot a single silver carp during 2019, suggesting that the carp are rare in Chickamauga Lake.

RELATED: TWRA: Freeze small invasive carp you catch

If you spot an Asian Carp in East Tennessee, TWRA asks that you report it to ans.twra@tn.gov. Please include a photo in your report, and freeze the fish if possible.