Three rescued after incident near John Sevier Dam in Hawkins County

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. — Hawkins County Rescue Squad is currently on the scene of a water rescue at TVA John Sevier Dam in Rogersville that sent three individuals in the water.

All individuals have been brought to shore by other boaters who witness the incident and are being evaluated by EMS.

The rescue squad is being assisted by Hawkins County EMS, Church Hill Rescue Squad, Hawkins County EMA, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Hawkins County E-911, Persia Volunteer Fire Department, Striggersville Volunteer Fire Department, and the TWRA.