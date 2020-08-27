Throwback Thursday! TWRA reminds boaters of lifejacket safety with Jerry Reed video

Jerry Reed was a renowned country music singer and actor who wrote "Guitar Man" and "U.S. Male."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reached far back for their "Throwback Thursday" post on Facebook Aug. 27. In it, they reminded people to wear their lifejackets if they're on the water.

They posted a video from the 1970s featuring Jerry Reed, a renowned country music singer and actor who died in 2008. The video is filmed in a near-square aspect ratio, reminiscent of the era with faded colors.

"Hello folks, I'm Jerry Reed with an awfully important message to you about your safety this summer," he said as the video starts. "Now if you folks and your family enjoy watersports as much as mine, then chances are you're going to spend an awful amount of time around the water this summer."

Officials with the TWRA said that there are still a few warm boating days left this season, even as summer approaches its end. People still have a chance to take a trip on the water.