TN Division of Forestry: 1,000 acre wildfire is 10% contained in Fentress County

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials with the Tennessee Division of Forestry said that a wildfire broke out in Fentress County Tuesday night.

They said that it was 1,000 acres large around 8:55 p.m. and that crews had it around 10% contained. They said eleven crew members, three dozers and four engines responded to the fire.

They said it broke out in rugged terrain in a remote area around four miles southwest of Jamestown. Dispatchers said it was not confirmed as a forest fire at around 8:55 p.m.

