Officials said that the fire was 70% contained by 10:10 p.m. Friday night, and had spread around 30 acres.

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. — A wildfire broke out in Rocky Top, Tennessee, on Friday. The Tennessee Division of Forestry said that it spread over 40 acres by 5:30 a.m. Saturday. They said the fire is around 85% contained.

The Division of Forestry said that the fire broke out near Walden Drive in Rocky Top.