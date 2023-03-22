New turkey hunting regulations announced ahead of 2023 spring season

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission made these changes after reports of decreasing turkey populations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced new regulations in regard to turkey hunting ahead of the 2023 season.

The changes were made to benefit the state's wild turkey population, according to the TWRA.

Firstly, the spring turkey season will open two weeks later than in previous years. It begins Saturday, April 15. The Young Sportsman Hunt is April 8-9, statewide.

Secondly, the bag limit has been reduced from three birds to two birds and only one bird can be a juvenile or jake.

New turkey regulations will be in effect on select Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) and hunters should check each WMA they hunt in the 2022-23 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide.

One change that affects all WMAs is that fanning or reaping turkeys is now prohibited.

“I expect it to be a good season because we had really high recruitment in 2021 which means there should be a lot of 2-year-old birds in the woods," TWRA Wild Turkey Program Coordinator Roger Shields said. “For those people not having the opportunity to hunt in recent years, this could be a good year to get back in the woods.”

This will be the fourth spring turkey season to “Tag Before You Drag” where hunters tag their big game animal in the field prior to moving. Hunters are able to use the "TWRA on the Go" app to E-tag and report their harvest in the field, with or without cell phone service, prior to moving.