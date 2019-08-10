MOSHEIM, Tenn. — Two firefighters are safe after being trapped in a brush fire in Greene County over the weekend.

According to the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, both firefighters were rescued by crew members on scene.

Investigators believe the fire started from someone burning trash illegally.

Officials said 11 acres in total were burned and equipment was lost on this fire. At least 50 personnel of 13 agencies took care of the fire.

The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department is reminding residents of the burn ban in place due to the dry conditions around the Northeast Tennessee region.

“It is a serious deal, we were hoping people would pay attention to that,” said Chief Harold Williamson.

Williamson said the firefighters encircled in the flames made it to safety, and are now resting.

“We had gusts up to 40 miles an hour...it was just forcing the fire even quicker and it went down over a bluff and into a neighbor’s field,” Williamson added.

12 other emergency crews also responded to Saturday’s fire.

Agencies that responded include Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, Midway Volunteer Fire Department, Unites Volunteer Fire Department, Town of Mosheim Fire Department, St. James Volunteer Fire Department, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, Debusk VFD Rehab Division, Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department, TN State Forestry, Greene County EMS, Greene County Sheriff's Dept, and Tennessee Department of Transportation.