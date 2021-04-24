TWRA: Identity released of the man who died in boat crash on Douglas Lake

One person has died and another is injured after two boats crashed into each other on Douglas Lake Saturday morning, according to TWRA.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Update:

Billy Ray Martin, 65, of Pikeville, KY died yesterday in the accident that occurred upstream of Douglas Dam in the vicinity of Anchor Down campground.

Billy Ray Martin and Brandon Martin, 30, also of Pikeville, were fishing with a bass club that launched out of Walter’s Bridge Access Area earlier that morning.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Billy Ray Martin was operating a Bass Cat bass boat that collided with a Stratos bass boat being operated by Chris Sexton, 39, of Corryton, TN.

Sexton and a juvenile male were fishing a bass tournament on the Morristown Marine Team Trail that launched out of Dandridge Access Area.

During the collision, all four occupants who were wearing life jackets were ejected into the water.

They were recovered by other bass fishermen and taken to the dock at Anchor Down campground.

Billy Ray Martin died at the scene and Brandon Martin was transported to UT Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

TWRA offers prayers and condolences for the families of all involved.

The accident remains under investigation.

Original story:

TWRA said at around 9:30 a.m., the boats - one of which was participating in a bass tournament - collided near Anchor Down RV Resort. Officials said two people were on each boat.