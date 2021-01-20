TWRA: 2020 was the deadliest year for boaters in 37 years

Thirty-two people lost their lives in boating accidents on Tennessee's waterways in 2020.

TENNESSEE, USA — 2020 was the deadliest year on Tennessee's waterways in 37 years.

According to TWRA, there were 32 boating-related fatalities last year, attributed in part to an increase in outdoor activities like boating because of the pandemic.

The TWRA reported a noticeable increase in traffic on the state’s lakes and rivers as people looked for ways to enjoy themselves in a safer environment.

Thirty percent of those fatalities were alcohol or drug-related, according to preliminary numbers. There were also 61 accidents with serious injuries to 82 people and 82 additional accidents with property damages.

TWRA wildlife officers made 62 arrests for boating under the influence (BUI) in 2020 and there was an increase in calls for help last summer.

The increase in 2020 came after a record-low year for boating fatalities in 2019, with eight.

TWRA offers these boating tips for safety:

1) Take a boater safety course.

2) Wear your life jacket while out on the water.

3) Be aware of the water conditions around dams, both above and below.

4) Always boat with a sober operator. Operating impaired is a crime.