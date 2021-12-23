TWRA: Falling into cold water can quickly lead to hypothermia and death

Officials said that cold water immersion is the primary cause of winter boating deaths.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people enjoy taking a trip into the great outdoors during the winter months, curling up around a campfire or going fishing. But officials said that taking a fishing trip on a cold lake can lead to deaths if boaters are not careful.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said that falling into cold water is one of the leading causes of winter boating deaths. They said that people who end up in the water during winter can lose body heat 25 times faster than normal, leading to rapid hypothermia.

As people lose body heat, officials said they may not have much time to put on lifejackets or grab a rope that someone throws out to help them. It can be harder to move over time, they said. In 32 degree weather, people may only have 15 minutes before going unconscious.

"It's really, really important to wear your lifejacket," said Rob Lewis with the TWRA.

In 50 degree water, people can swim for around 2 hours before going unconscious. If people fall into the water, TWRA officials said people can go into the HELP position, helping them stay alive for up to 4 hours.

To get into the position, Lewis said people should pull their knees to their chest and cross their arms while wearing a life jacket. It's a way to keep people's core temperatures as high as possible, he said.

He also urged people not to swim to shore if they are far out in the water and not to remove their clothes, since it can cause them to lose body heat. He also said people should try to get out of the water as much as possible, clinging to a log or a rock.