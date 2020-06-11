TWRA: Hunters encouraged to bring deer to checking stations on Saturday for data collection

Hunting is a Tennessee tradition, and officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are asking hunters to help them collect data about the state's deer.
Hunters are encouraged to bring deer to checking stations across Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 7, so officials can collect biological data. They said they will collect information about the deer's age, take measurements of its antlers and take samples to watch for Chronic Wasting Disease.
There are several checking stations hunters can stop by, spread across four regions. They are listed below:
Region 1 Check Stations
- Benton County: Singleton's Processing 4565 Cedar Grove Rd, Big Sandy
- Carroll County: Kendall's Processing 143 6th Street, Huntingdon
- Chester County: Willis Family Processing 6140 State Rt. 200, Henderson
- Decatur County: McCormick's Deer Processing 248 Vet Conder Rd, Parsons
- Dyer County: T-N-T Processing 622 E Cedar St, Dyersburg
- Hardeman County: Custom Deer Processing 105 Jody Rd, Medon
- Haywood County: Mathias Processing 750 Curtis Lowery Rd, Brownsville
- Henry County: Yoder Brothers 1650 Briarpatch Lake Rd, Paris
- Humphreys County: Wallace Processing 4365 Hwy 70, Waverly
- Lauderdale County: Hargett's Processing 2526 Junius Lee Rd, Ripley
- Madison County: Three-Way Processing 111 Three Way Lane, Humboldt
- Madison County: Latham's Meat and BBQ 3517 US-45, Jackson
- Tipton County: Mason's Processing 597 Clowes Rd, Covington
- Weakley County: Kountry Korner 9308 Hwy 22, Dresden
- Weakley County: Birdwell's Processing 393 Airport Rd, Greenfield
Region 2 Check Stations
- Davidson County: Flowers Processing 4550 Eatons Creek Rd, Nashville
- Hickman County: Vaught's Processing 7143 TN-100, Bon Aqua
- Marshall County: B&B Processing 1850 Old Columbia Rd, Lewisburg
- Wilson County: Walker's 236 East Market St, Lebanon
- Franklin County: W&W Deer Processing 485 Knight's Church Rd, Decher
- Lawrence County: Bare Bones Deer Processing 67 Good Hope Rd, Lawrenceburg
- Sumner County: Poindexter's Outdoors 1380 S Water Ave, Gallatin
- Sumner County: WSB Processing 1170 US 231, Bethpage
- Lincoln County: Street's Deer Processing 85 Old 64 Hwy, Flintville
- Wayne County: Troyer' s1100 Olive Hill Rd, Olive Hill
- Cheatham WMA Checking Station 1299 Headquarters Rd, Ashland City
Region 3 Check Stations
- Cumberland: H&R Processing 544 Saw Mill Rd, Crossville
- Dekalb: The Buck Barn Deer Processing/Taxidermy 4175 Cookeville Hwy, Smithville
- Hamilton: Rogers Processing and Taxidermy 1700 Dallas Lake Rd, Soddy Daisy
- Jackson: Whitleyville Station Game Processing 3255 Jennings Creek Hwy, Whitleyville
- Putnam: Mountain Whitetails Custom Processing/Taxidermy 20097 Clarkrange Hwy, Monterey
- Meigs: Watts Bar Wildlife Artistry 831 Ivy Moore Circle, Decatur,
- Morgan: Joe's Deer Processing 449 Matt Edmond Rd(Mattie Ln), Wartburg
- Monroe: Keith's Processing 2517 Hwy 411 N, Madisonville
- Overton: Buds Grocery 714 Hilham Hwy, Livingston
Region 4 Check Stations
- Anderson County: Adams Taxidermy 102 Shipe Rd, Powell
- Carter County: H and H Market 106 Nave Hollow Loop, Elizabethton
- Claiborne County: Cunningham's Slaughter House 860 Cedar Fork Rd, Tazewell
- Cocke County: Mantooth Custom Meat Cutting 266 Buffalo Road, Bybee
- Greene County: Snapps Ferry Packing Co. 5900 Andrew Johnson Hwy E, Greeneville
- Hamblen County: Old School House Custom Meat 2638 Britt Lane, Morristown
- Hamblen County: Jordy & Sons (Formerly Bulls Gap) 282 Ladrew Lane, Bulls Gap
- Hawkins County: McCoys Custom Meats 225 Old Mill Rd, Rogersville
- Knox County: Broken Wing Meat Processing 3217 Riverside Dr, Knoxville
- Loudon County: Rick Hill Taxidermy & Processing 695 Smith Valley Road, Lenoir City
- Scott County: Milford's Meat Processing 190 Joy Lane Helenwood
- Campbell County: NCWMA Check Station Caryville
Tennessee muzzleloader season also starts on Saturday. Hunters are allowed different bag limits for different kinds of seasons and animals. More information about the season's guidelines can be found online.