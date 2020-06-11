TWRA: Hunters encouraged to bring deer to checking stations on Saturday for data collection

Hunters are encouraged to bring their deer to checking stations on Nov. 7 so officials can collect data about their age and antlers, and to take samples for CWD.

Hunting is a Tennessee tradition, and officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are asking hunters to help them collect data about the state's deer.

Hunters are encouraged to bring deer to checking stations across Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 7, so officials can collect biological data. They said they will collect information about the deer's age, take measurements of its antlers and take samples to watch for Chronic Wasting Disease.

There are several checking stations hunters can stop by, spread across four regions. They are listed below:

Region 1 Check Stations

Benton County: Singleton's Processing 4565 Cedar Grove Rd, Big Sandy

Carroll County: Kendall's Processing 143 6th Street, Huntingdon

Chester County: Willis Family Processing 6140 State Rt. 200, Henderson

Decatur County: McCormick's Deer Processing 248 Vet Conder Rd, Parsons

Dyer County: T-N-T Processing 622 E Cedar St, Dyersburg

Hardeman County: Custom Deer Processing 105 Jody Rd, Medon

Haywood County: Mathias Processing 750 Curtis Lowery Rd, Brownsville

Henry County: Yoder Brothers 1650 Briarpatch Lake Rd, Paris

Humphreys County: Wallace Processing 4365 Hwy 70, Waverly

Lauderdale County: Hargett's Processing 2526 Junius Lee Rd, Ripley

Madison County: Three-Way Processing 111 Three Way Lane, Humboldt

Madison County: Latham's Meat and BBQ 3517 US-45, Jackson

Tipton County: Mason's Processing 597 Clowes Rd, Covington

Weakley County: Kountry Korner 9308 Hwy 22, Dresden

Weakley County: Birdwell's Processing 393 Airport Rd, Greenfield

Region 2 Check Stations

Davidson County: Flowers Processing 4550 Eatons Creek Rd, Nashville

Hickman County: Vaught's Processing 7143 TN-100, Bon Aqua

Marshall County: B&B Processing 1850 Old Columbia Rd, Lewisburg

Wilson County: Walker's 236 East Market St, Lebanon

Franklin County: W&W Deer Processing 485 Knight's Church Rd, Decher

Lawrence County: Bare Bones Deer Processing 67 Good Hope Rd, Lawrenceburg

Sumner County: Poindexter's Outdoors 1380 S Water Ave, Gallatin

Sumner County: WSB Processing 1170 US 231, Bethpage

Lincoln County: Street's Deer Processing 85 Old 64 Hwy, Flintville

Wayne County: Troyer' s1100 Olive Hill Rd, Olive Hill

Cheatham WMA Checking Station 1299 Headquarters Rd, Ashland City

Region 3 Check Stations

Cumberland: H&R Processing 544 Saw Mill Rd, Crossville

Dekalb: The Buck Barn Deer Processing/Taxidermy 4175 Cookeville Hwy, Smithville

Hamilton: Rogers Processing and Taxidermy 1700 Dallas Lake Rd, Soddy Daisy

Jackson: Whitleyville Station Game Processing 3255 Jennings Creek Hwy, Whitleyville

Putnam: Mountain Whitetails Custom Processing/Taxidermy 20097 Clarkrange Hwy, Monterey

Meigs: Watts Bar Wildlife Artistry 831 Ivy Moore Circle, Decatur,

Morgan: Joe's Deer Processing 449 Matt Edmond Rd(Mattie Ln), Wartburg

Monroe: Keith's Processing 2517 Hwy 411 N, Madisonville

Overton: Buds Grocery 714 Hilham Hwy, Livingston

Region 4 Check Stations

Anderson County: Adams Taxidermy 102 Shipe Rd, Powell

Carter County: H and H Market 106 Nave Hollow Loop, Elizabethton

Claiborne County: Cunningham's Slaughter House 860 Cedar Fork Rd, Tazewell

Cocke County: Mantooth Custom Meat Cutting 266 Buffalo Road, Bybee

Greene County: Snapps Ferry Packing Co. 5900 Andrew Johnson Hwy E, Greeneville

Hamblen County: Old School House Custom Meat 2638 Britt Lane, Morristown

Hamblen County: Jordy & Sons (Formerly Bulls Gap) 282 Ladrew Lane, Bulls Gap

Hawkins County: McCoys Custom Meats 225 Old Mill Rd, Rogersville

Knox County: Broken Wing Meat Processing 3217 Riverside Dr, Knoxville

Loudon County: Rick Hill Taxidermy & Processing 695 Smith Valley Road, Lenoir City

Scott County: Milford's Meat Processing 190 Joy Lane Helenwood

Campbell County: NCWMA Check Station Caryville