KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is asking the public to help select photos for the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar and collectible license hard cards.

More than 5,000 photo entries were submitted in a contest. The field was narrowed down to finalists.

Participants will have the opportunity to vote for a photo from eight categories. Photos with the most votes will be featured in the calendar which will be available in December.