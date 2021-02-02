TWRA: No boating fatalities, 21 BUI arrests over Fourth of July weekend

State officials said that there were no boating-related fatalities over the Fourth of July weekend, from July 2 - 5.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said that there were no boating-related fatalities over the Fourth of July weekend this year.

They also said there were 21 arrests for boating under the influence, a significant increase from 2020's rate. Last year, only 11 arrests were recorded. Across Tennessee, there were six serious injuries related to boating, according to the TWRA.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, the TWRA conducted "Operation Dry Water," which was meant to make people more aware of how to stay safe on the water. Law enforcement officers also increased their presence on the water, reducing alcohol and drug-related accidents.