TWRA reels in higher sales of fishing and boating licenses amid pandemic

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Fishing and boating license sales jumped in 2020 across much of the region, as more people are flocking to the outdoors amid the pandemic.

"There's really never been a better time to be a Tennessee sportsman," said TWRA spokesman, Matt Cameron.

Cameron said they have seen a rush of people buying fishing and boating licenses.

"Pretty much all of our funding comes from the sales from licenses, so if people stop buying them we wouldn't have the money for law enforcement officers," he said.

Cameron believes more people are heading outdoors to find activities where they can practice social distancing and stay safe from COVID-19.

"We have the funding to do any conservation and management, preservation that we need to right now," said Cameron. "It's really unusual for us to have a surplus of money."

Friends Rick Richards and Kyle Vickers traveled hundreds of miles to fish in Sullivan County waters.

"I live outside of Athens, Ohio. It's about a 5-hour drive to get down here, but it's well worth it," said Richards.

They said it is harder to find bait and tackle this year, but they are happy more people are getting interested in the sport.

"It always a nice adventure to get out and enjoy the beautiful outdoors and catch nice fish," said Vickers.