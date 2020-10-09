TWRA: Several agencies involved in recovery of body in Hamilton County Wednesday evening

Officials said that the body was originally reported to the Chattanooga Police Department and TWRA officers responded around sunset.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said that several agencies were working together to recover a body from Nickajack Lake near Maccasin Bend in Hamilton County Wednesday evening.

The body was originally reported to the Chattanooga Police Department and TWRA officers responded around sunset, according to a release from TWRA. They are working with police to determine if the incident was boating related.

They said that TWRA officers, the Chattanooga Fire Department, Hamilton County Marine Rescue and the Chattanooga Police Department were working together on the recovery.