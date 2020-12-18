TWRA stocking rainbow trout at Fountain City Lake for winter fishing

Officials said that anyone with a fishing license is welcome to fish the North Knoxville lake, as long as the fish last.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials said that people in North Knoxville will have opportunities to try something new starting Friday — fishing.

They said that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency stocked the Fountain City Lake with rainbow trout Friday morning. Anyone with a proper fishing license is welcome to fish there, officials said. They will need to bring their own rods, gear and bait.

They stocked the lake with fish to inspire more people in urban areas to appreciate fishing, officials said. This is the third winter that TWRA has offered winter fishing in Fountain City, and officials said that it has been popular with residents.