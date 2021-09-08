TWRA to restock rainbow trout in Fountain City Lake Friday morning

The TWRA is also planning to restock rainbow trout on Jan. 21 and Feb. 11, giving fishers plenty of chances to enjoy some winter fishing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Winter fishing can be frigid and challenging. But soon, casting a line and reeling in some fish will be a lot easier for people in Knoxville, and officials hope it will introduce a love of the sport in urban areas.

Officials said the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will stock the Fountain City Lake with 350 rainbow trout Friday morning, Dec, 17. They also tentatively planned to restock the lake on Jan. 21 and again on Feb. 11, giving people plenty of chances to go fishing at the popular lake.

It will be the fourth winter that the TWRA offered winter fishing at Fountain City Lake, according to a release from the City of Knoxville. Before they could start offering it, stormwater engineers and community advocates spent years working to improve the lake's water quality and monitoring the lake's ecosystem.

Officials said that the City of Knoxville invested for than $750,000 in the lake's ecosystem, and spent an additional $250,000 to upgrade the park surrounding the lake. Those upgrades include a new playground and ensuring the park was more accommodating for people with disabilities.

Fishers will need a Tennessee fishing license before reeling in the free trout. They will also need to bring their own fishing rods, reels and bait.