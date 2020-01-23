State wildlife officials are warning about a fake site scamming people who are looking for a Tennessee fishing license.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) said they'd detected a bogus website that comes up when you Google Tennessee fishing license.

It collects people's personal information, like name, date of birth, and social security number, but never asks for payment for the license.

RELATED: Say cheese! TWRA announces outdoor photography calendar contest

RELATED: Something fishy: TWRA stocks rainbow trout in Fountain City Lake

TWRA is working to get the site, which they believe originated from outside the country, shut down.

TWRA encourages anyone who has submitted information through this scamming site to monitor or freeze their credit.

There is only one legitimate place to purchase a hunting and fishing license online in the State of Tennessee, and you can find it here.

RELATED: The fish that bit twice: NY woman catches strange fish with two mouths

RELATED: TWRA warns about dangers of spillways below dams

RELATED: Always a bigger fish: Wreckfish devouring shark is caught on video