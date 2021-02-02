Union Co. receives $500,000 grant to build new outdoor recreation facility

The grant comes from the Tennessee Parks and Recreation Department and will be used to build a facility in Luttrell.

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — Union County may soon get a new place where people can relax, play games and spend time outside.

The county received a $500,000 grant from the Tennessee Parks and Recreation Department to build a new outdoor recreation facility, according to a release from Mayor Jason Bailey. It is being built in Luttrell on Park Road, according to officials.

Plans for the facility include three fields that can be used for soccer or football games, which will include scoreboards. A baseball field and a smaller softball field with scoreboards are also planned, with a new walking trail and a spot for concessions with bathrooms.

Bailey said the county has owned the property the facility is being built on for more than 25 years, which made applying for the grant easier since they did not need to find new land to build on.

The first phase of the project is underway now, according to a release. It should be completed around 2022 or 2023, according to officials.

"I’m so excited to finally see a facility of this scale coming to our county," he said in a post on social media. "It’s long overdue!"