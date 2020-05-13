The Virginia Creeper Trail is back open for business.

The trail officially reopened at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12. It was closed since April 6, as a safety precaution from COVID-19.

Local businesses that rely on the trail are happy to see it back open. Jerry Camper is the owner of the Virginia Creeper Trail Bike Shop in Abingdon and he said the last five weeks have been tough on everyone.

"It's been devastating for the locals to not get out and exercise," he said.

The decision to reopen the trail was made by the U.S. Forest Service and the towns of Abingdon and Damascus, in consultation with the Mount Rogers Health District.

“We are so glad to reopen the trail, which is such an asset to our residents and visitors," said Matthew Crum, president of the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy. "We are grateful for the coordination between all the stakeholders who have worked hard to ensure that the trail is being re-opened as quickly and safely as possible."

RELATED: Virginia Creeper Trail remains closed

According to a news release, "In compliance with the CDC’s guidelines, all trail users should maintain physical distancing, including maintaining at least six feet distance between individuals and others who are not in the same party. No groups of 10 or more should travel or congregate on the trail, at access points or in the parking areas."

For the time being, all restroom facilities, picnic shelters, as well as visitor and welcome centers will remain closed. All visitors should bring their own water and hand sanitizer. Most trash receptacles will not be available for use, so trail users should plan to "pack-in and pack-out." Routine trail maintenance will be limited.

This story was originally reported by WCYB.

RELATED: Smokies campgrounds and shelters open; Appalachian Trail thru-hikers asked to postpone due to COVID-19