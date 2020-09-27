Volunteers give back to Tennessee state parks for National Public Lands Day

At state parks across Tennessee, people did everything from pick up garbage to fix storm damage for National Public Lands Day.

The fourth Saturday of every September is National Public Lands Day when people work together on projects helping state parks across the U.S.

In Tennessee, volunteers came together to work on state parks and help them look even better than they already do. Some people picked up trash at state parks and others helped fix storm damage. At Cove Lake State Park in Campbell County, volunteers helped build new charcoal grills in the picnic area.

"It's a great way to get your volunteer hours," Lucas Sherrod, a volunteer who helped build the grills. "You get to interact with the park ranger and learn what he does. You'll see the park and enjoy it."

Volunteers laid the initial concrete for the grills at Cove Lake State Park. They said there has to be one more layer of concrete added before the grills are ready to be used.