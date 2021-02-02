'Clean the Clinch': Volunteers remove nearly 500lbs. of trash from the Clinch River

The City of Oak Ridge Healthy Waters Program hosted "Clean the Clinch".

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Volunteers removed nearly 500lbs. of trash off the Clinch River shoreline in Oak Ridge.

The City of Oak Ridge said volunteers picked up multiple bags of trash along the Haw Ridge shoreline and near Edgemoor road in about three hours for this year's "Clean the Clinch".

The event was organized by the City of Oak Ridge Stormwater Division and its Healthy Waters Program and held on October 16.

“As a group, we were able to remove nearly 25 bags of trash, estimated at around 500 pounds, in and around the river,” said Healthy Waters Stormwater Technician, Madeline Lyons.

Officials said some volunteers went on the river in kayaks and canoes, while others stayed on land to collect trash.

“All of the volunteers that came to help truly made this event possible and we can’t thank them enough,” said Lyons. We would also like to give a special thank you to Adventures Outdoors and River Sports Outfitters for donating kayaks, oars, and life vests for this event, as well as the Public Works employees who helped pull everything together.”