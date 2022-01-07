Volunteers to gather in Kodak Saturday to help remove invasive plant species in state park

The group will target Japanese and Amur Honeysuckle, Chinese Privet, Autumn Olive, Multiflora Rose and Honey/Black Locusts.

KODAK, Tenn. — A group of volunteers is expected to spend Saturday morning in the Kodak brush, clearing out invasive plant species that could be growing in the area.

The staff of Seven Islands State Birding Park will lead volunteers in removing the species. It will be led by Ranger Stephanie, according to officials, and the group will focus on clearing plans on the Seclusion Bend Trail.

They will target species including Japanese and Amur Honeysuckle, Chinese Privet, Autumn Olive, Multiflora Rose and Honey/Black Locusts. Most of the plants can be seen along many of East Tennessee trails, crowding out other kinds of plants native to the area.

The group will be pulling, lopping and spraying herbicide on the plants. Latex gloves and work gloves will be available for volunteers, along with safety glasses. However, volunteers can also bring their own safety equipment.