South Knoxville waterfront new upgrades improve walkability

Phase two for Waterfront Drive Roadway Improvements Project set to begin soon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville's first phase of the Waterfront Drive Roadway Improvements Project is almost complete, and phase two will begin soon.

New sidewalks, light poles and drains were added near the Suttree Landing Park on the South Waterfront, according to the city.

ADA-accessible sidewalks will be available on sections of Waterfront Drive, Langford Avenue, Dixie Street and Empire Street.

The first phase costed $733,263, and phase two is projected to total $648,375.

During phase two, Claude and Baker streets will be built and connect Langford Avenue and Waterfront Drive, according to a press release. The city said the streets will make it easier and safer for pedestrians to travel from Suttree Landing to other businesses on Sevier Avenue.