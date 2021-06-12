Where to go in East Tennessee for National Get Outdoors Day

June 12 marked National Get Outdoors Day, an annual event meant to encourage healthy and active fun.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee offers plenty of chances to leave the house and enjoy the great outdoors. Surrounded by the Great Smoky Mountains, it doesn't matter if you want a relaxing trek in the morning or to explore deep in the woods. There is almost always something for you to do!

And National Get Outdoors Day offers a perfect chance for people to get outside and exercise, no matter their fitness level. It lands on June 12 this year and is meant to encourage health and outdoor fun by introducing people to recreational opportunities close to home.

In East Tennessee, people have seemingly endless choices when it comes to outdoor fun. They can cool off in a waterfall, beating the summer heat at Bald River Falls, Fall Creek Falls State Park and Cummins Falls.

Frozen Head State Park also offers a plethora of trails, rivers and campgrounds where people can relax and soak in the sun. It also isn't located too far from Knoxville, for anyone who prefers to relax in a city after spending all day out in the wilderness.

The Great Smoky Mountains also offer some popular hiking trails. Clingman's Dome promises people incredible views for taking the trek, along with Cades Cove and Chimney Tops.

Residents and visitors don't even need to leave Knoxville to enjoy some fresh air. Ijams gives people a chance to explore the urban wilderness with a network of hiking and running trails, parks and popular swimming locations like Mead's Quarry Lake.

And for people who don't mind driving a little out of the way, Daniel Boone National Forest also announced they were waiving fees on Saturday in honor of National Get Outdoors Day.