GSMNP: Only groups of 8 or less allowed for Whiteoak Sink wildflower viewing

Whiteoak Sink is a unique area that is home to many rare plants. Park managers limit group size to protect sensitive wildflower species from being trampled.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have announced group size limits ahead of the wildflower season at Whiteoak Sink.

Individuals and groups of eight people or fewer may access the Whiteoak Sink area from Sunday, April 1 through Sunday, May 7.

Overcrowding of Whiteoak Sink causes damage to plants when large groups gather around to take photos or closely view flowers.

Parking is limited, so visitors should plan ahead and come prepared with alternative destinations in case parking is not available. Parking is not allowed on road shoulders.