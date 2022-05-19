World's Fair Splash Pads open for the 2022 season

The splash pads run from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. People will be able to splash around in them until around early October.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's most popular attractions is officially open for the 2022 season — the World's Fair Park Splash Pads. Officials announced that they were open on Monday.

The pads shoot water from the ground, surrounded by the World's Fair Park. Families often make a trip to the downtown area during the summer just to run around the water, enjoying some time in the sun.

The splash pads are open from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. and will be open until around early October, officials said. There are some rules that officials asked families to follow while at the splash pads.

There is no lifeguard on duty, so families will need to watch out for themselves while using the pads. Children also need to be supervised by an adult, and no food or glass is allowed on the splash pads. Pets also aren't allowed.

They also said people should leave the pads if they see thunder or lightning.

