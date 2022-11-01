Pair of local girls' soccer standouts selected for High School All-American Game

Maryville's Kayla Barr and Bearden's Brinley Murphy were two of 43 selections for the game in Panama City Beach in December.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla — Local soccer standouts Brinley Murphy (Bearden) and Kayla Barr (Maryville) have been selected to play in the 2022 High School All-American Game in Panama City Beach, Fla. in December.

Murphy, a South Carolina commit, led Bearden to its second-straight 3A state title behind an undefeated campaign this season. She was key in an offensive unit that outscored opponents 137-3 this year and went 24-0. Murphy was named the Gatorade Tennessee Girls' Soccer Player of the Year a season ago.

Barr is committed to play collegiate soccer at Tennessee, and helped Maryville to a second-place finish in 3A District 4 this season.