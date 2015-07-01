x
Tennessee softball lands top pitcher out of transfer portal, Payton Gottshall

Bowling Green standout pitcher, Payton Gottshall is transferring to Tennessee.
Credit: Tennessee Athletics
July 1, 2015 will mark the end of the Lady Vols name/logo for all UT sports except women's basketball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball added a dynamic arm to next season's roster. Payton Gottshall verbally committed to Tennessee on Tuesday, according to her Twitter. 

Gottshall is a Bowling Green State University transfer. She will be an upcoming junior and has 2 years of eligibility remaining for Tennessee.

On Bowling Green's career list, Gottshall ranks first in strikeouts with 784 in her career. She averages 10.13 strikeouts per game. She has a 1.77 earn run average. 

She has thrown three perfect games in her career. Gottshall was the 2022 MAC Pitcher of the Year, All-Mac first team, and MAC All-Tournament team.

Gottshall earned MAC pitcher-of-the-week honors seven times during the 2022 season. She was listed on the Extra Elite 100 College Player Preseason Rankings by Extra Inning Softball - which is a list of the top 100 players in the country. 

Gottshall joins an elite Tennessee pitching staff led by ace, Ashley Rogers. 

