Tennessee softball lands top pitcher out of transfer portal, Payton Gottshall

Bowling Green standout pitcher, Payton Gottshall is transferring to Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball added a dynamic arm to next season's roster. Payton Gottshall verbally committed to Tennessee on Tuesday, according to her Twitter.

Gottshall is a Bowling Green State University transfer. She will be an upcoming junior and has 2 years of eligibility remaining for Tennessee.

On Bowling Green's career list, Gottshall ranks first in strikeouts with 784 in her career. She averages 10.13 strikeouts per game. She has a 1.77 earn run average.

She has thrown three perfect games in her career. Gottshall was the 2022 MAC Pitcher of the Year, All-Mac first team, and MAC All-Tournament team.

Catch me pitching on Good Ol’ Rocky Top the next two seasons!!🧡 #GoVols pic.twitter.com/N9IZhJ3YfW — Payton Gottshall ♡ (@pgott33) June 14, 2022

Gottshall earned MAC pitcher-of-the-week honors seven times during the 2022 season. She was listed on the Extra Elite 100 College Player Preseason Rankings by Extra Inning Softball - which is a list of the top 100 players in the country.