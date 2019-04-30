KODAK, Tenn. — Peanut Free Night at the Smokies gives families with peanut allergies a chance to participate in something they don't often get a chance to: a night at the ballpark.

"There's a lot of excitement, a lot of little kids come out," said Assistant GM for stadium operation Bryan Webster. "For us, it's just the knowledge that knowing some of these kids are coming out for their first and maybe only time all year."

Because of the severity of peanut allergies, the crew uses the utmost care in preparing for the game.

Schedule-wise, the Peanut Free night comes after a long stretch of away games, which gives the Smokies days to remove as much peanut residue as possible.

"We get the leaf blowers out and the brooms and dustpans and blow and sweep as much of the peanut particles as we can off and then after that, we're getting the pressure washers and hoses out."

It's important to tread lightly with peanut allergies. Dr. Bob Overholt can attest to that.

RELATED: Allergen-free Free Reign Bakery to open first storefront in Powell

RELATED: Peanut Free night at Smokies

"Allergic reactions to peanuts are frequently much more severe than to other foods and the severity can be life-threatening," said Dr. Overholt.

Itching and breaking out in hives, lip swelling, swelling in the throat, coughing wheezing and loss of blood pressure are all just examples of symptoms that can occur with an allergic reaction.

"The quality of life of a family that has one person that has peanut allergies in it is markedly diminished because they have to be careful."

The Campbell's know all about that lifestyle. 10-year-old Jack is just like any other kid. He's a big fan of Minecraft and Legos and loves riding his bike, but he also has a peanut allergy. His mom, Laura, said they found out after Jack had an allergic reaction when he was two years old.

"It is very intimidating, especially when you first find out, it can be overwhelming because you know there are times when you're not going to be close by, you're not going to be able to protect him," said Campbell.

But a moment like the Peanut Free Day at the Smokies gives Jack a chance to see normalcy.

"We're very excited, we look forward to it every year because it is the only chance we really have to take our son to a baseball game."

It's a chance to go to a ball game, just minus the peanuts and cracker jacks.