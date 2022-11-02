Pellissippi State to begin competitive athletics in fall 2023 for first time

The college was accepted into the National Junior College Athletic Association, paving the way for students to compete in several sports.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Pellissippi State Community College students will soon be able to compete in sports on a collegiate level for the first time in the school's history after it announced it had been accepted into the National Junior College Athletic Association.

The announcement is a big first for the East Tennessee school. Starting in fall 2023, the Pellissippi State Panthers will kick off their inaugural season in several sports, including:

Men's and women’s soccer

Men’s and women’s cross country

Men’s and women’s half marathon

Men’s golf

Women’s volleyball

Esports

“We know that Pellissippi State loses students who competed in sports throughout grade school and high school that would otherwise come here,” Rushton Johnson, vice president of student affairs, said. “Some students walk right by us to compete at other community colleges. Our community partners are very excited to talk about the pipeline to get student-athletes into Pellissippi State.”

Brock Evans, the school's cohort and certificate programs specialist, has been hired to serve as its first athletics director.

The college is now looking to recruit coaches and athletes for its inaugural season. Students will have the unique opportunity to build the programs they compete in with a completely blank slate.

"You're guaranteed to set new school records next year," Evans joked. "We are excited to be able to offer local athletes the chance to compete close to home for championships and earn a degree and the skills necessary to build their paths to success."