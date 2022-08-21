Perfect Game USA 13U Select Baseball Festival showcases top players at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, raises money for East Tennessee Children's Hospital

Knoxville hosted the weekend-long event for the first time in its history and raised over $55, 000 for ETCH.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lindsey Nelson Stadium is normally home of the Vol baseball team, but it became the home of the 36 best 13U players Perfect Game USA had to offer this weekend.

Knoxville hosted the Perfect Game 13U Select Baseball Festival, which culminated with an East-West clash on August 21. The event was hosted in Oklahoma City for its first three years of existence but moved to Knoxville for the 2022 installment.

"PG is in rapid expansion into the Tennessee market, so this just felt like a perfect fit," PG Cares Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Ford said. "We love the baseball program here. Coach [Vitello] is the absolute best and the community here has been absolutely what we hoped it would be and very welcoming."

Tickets were free for Knoxville-area residents, and while the lone Tennessee representative among the players was a Memphis native, a greater cause connected players to the community. Each player was tasked with raising money for the East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

"They become invested in the community when they get announced to this roster and I think it is absolutely imperative that we support the local children's hospital," Ford said.

The players clearly felt connected to the Tennessee baseball team at the very least, and the West team even brought out their own rendition of the Vols' infamous "fur coat." This time, it took the form of a blanket.

Spending my afternoon at the @PerfectGameUSA 13U festival at Lindsey Nelson Stadium!



The West team has a “fur coat” on standby (I think it’s a blanket) pic.twitter.com/7JBD7q7NMO — Frank DeLuca (@FrankDeLucaTV) August 21, 2022