Peyton Manning named College GameDay guest picker for Tennessee vs. Alabama game

On Saturday, ESPN's College GameDay will return to the University of Tennessee campus as the Vols prepare for an intense rivalry game.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning was named as the ESPN College GameDay guest picker on Thursday. He will be there when the show returns to the University of Tennessee campus ahead of Vols' rivalry game against Alabama.

Manning will be the second guest picker on UT's campus so far this season. The show was at UT ahead of the Vols vs. Florida game in late September. During that show, Knoxville native Bianca Belair was chosen as the celebrity guest picker.

The No. 6 Vols take on No. 3 Alabama on Saturday with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. If you can't make it to Neyland Stadium, UT is hosting a watch party on campus at Vol Village starting at 12:30 p.m.

It's an 'Orange Out' game at Neyland, which means you are highly encouraged to wear plenty of the iconic color to ensure the Crimson Tide is washed out in a sea of orange.