VFL Peyton Manning will star in a series on ESPN Plus this offseason to celebrate the 100th NFL season.

On Saturday, during the NFL, the league released a preview of the series, titled “Peyton’s Places.”

The show follows NFL history, with comedy skits and informational segments.

The show debuts July 15 on ESPN Plus.

