Peyton Manning receives 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning has another award to put on his shelf. On Wednesday, he received the 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award.

The award is given to six of the biggest names in student athletics, and the award is given on the 25th anniversary of the end of their college athletics careers. They had to first be nominated by administrators at their undergraduate school and then be selected by a panel of former student-athletes and representatives from NCAA schools.

Manning was joined by Phil Dawson, Allison Feaster, Dr. Marsha Harris, Lenny Krayzelburg and Kate Markgraf in receiving the award.

"The 25 years since I've left have been great as well. I've enjoyed being an ambassador, donor, alum, fan — all of the above. Probably one of the best decisions I've ever made is going to the University of Tennessee, and tonight's just a fun chance to go down memory lane," he said.