Two all-time greats from their sports are joining forces for a streaming show. VFL Peyton Manning will join five-time NBA Finals champion Kobe Bryant in the second season of 'Detail.'

In the show, Bryant analyzes the game of current NBA players. Manning will do the same, but in a NFL edition of the show.

“I’ve always enjoyed talking football with coaches, players and passionate fans, and that’s at the core of this show,” said Manning. “I’m honored to help expand Kobe’s Detail to a football audience.”

Manning will work in collaboration with NFL Films and Granity Studios while hosting, writing and sharing his insights. It will be an eight-episode series, with the first episode premiering on October 17. The series is available to stream online on ESPN+.

“The concept behind Detail is centered around helping athletes get better, so it made perfect sense to expand the show to other sports,” said Kobe Bryant. “Peyton was my first call to be the NFL athlete due to his unrelenting preparation and study of his craft. The next generation of football players will learn first-hand how one of the greatest players of all time objectively breaks down a game. It’s the ultimate film session for anyone who wants to learn and improve.”

Manning's first episode will center around Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen's game against the Minnesota Vikings. The episodes are expected to become available on a weekly or bi-weekly schedule.

