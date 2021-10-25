x
Peyton Manning loses bet to Eli, wears Ole Miss jersey

Eli Manning challenged his brother, Peyton to a bet prior to their alma maters, Ole Miss and Tennessee, playing each other in week seven. Peyton lived up to it.
The Manning brothers are back to their games once again. 

Eli Manning challenged his brother, Peyton to a bet prior to their alma maters, Ole Miss and Tennessee, playing each other in week seven of the college football season. 

Whichever team lost, the other brother had to wear the opposing school's jersey during the first half of their broadcast on ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Peyton Manning lived up to his debt and wore an Ole Miss jersey throughout the entire first half of the Seahawks and Saints game.

