Peyton Manning talks to Tennessee softball ahead of NCAA Tournament Super Regional

Lady Vols head coach Karen Weekly posted a photo of the team talking to Manning virtually.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball is looking to become national champions this season and they had one of the greatest champions to walk through Tennessee speak to them on Wednesday.

VFL Peyton Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion and SEC title winner at UT, dropped in on Zoom to talk to the team during their team meeting Wednesday.

The No. 4 Lady Vols will play in the NCAA Tournament Super Regional this weekend against No. 13 Texas for a sport in the College World Series. UT hasn't gone to the CWS in Oklahoma City since 2015.

The two teams will play in Knoxville. Game one of their series is on May 26 at 4 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Game two of the series is scheduled for May 27 at 3 p.m. on ABC. Game three, if necessary, would be played on May 28.

The Super Regional is sold out.