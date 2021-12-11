Peyton Manning, The Sheriff, stops by Neyland Stadium for homecoming game

The Vols were set to take on the number-one ranked team in the country, Georgia, on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Legendary VFL Peyton Manning stopped by Neyland Stadium on Sunday to cap off a week filled with homecoming festivities.

He walked along the side of the field in the hours approaching kickoff against the No. 1 ranked team in the nation — the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs had one of the most efficient defenses in the nation, allowing only 3.93 yards per play. Moreover, Georgia's defense has given up only 31 explosive plays through nine games.

On the other side of the ball, Tennessee has led the SEC in explosive plays. The Vols have five plays of more than 70 yards this season.

Peyton Manning is a Vols legend, given the nickname 'The Sheriff' after his incredible record while playing for the Vols. He was recently named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion, as well as a cherished Tennessee football legend.