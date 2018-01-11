Maryville, Tenn. — Peyton Manning is making an appearance at the Blount Partnership's Best of Blount Awards tonight, Nov. 1.

These awards honor the individuals and businesses that give their time and resources to make the community stronger.

The event recognizes these community influencers with the Philanthropist of the Year, Community Impact Award, Bright Future Award, Business of the Year, First Responder Award and the Tourism Award.

Manning is the event's guest speaker.

"We are honored to have Peyton take time out of his schedule to visit with the Blount County area," said Bryan Daniels, Blount Partnership president/CEO. "So many people watched him lead the Tennessee Volunteers for four years and then followed his professional career. We think it will be a special evening with Peyton answering questions that our guests have always wanted to ask. It’s also puts a huge exclamation point on the awards portion of our program that honor the best businesses and entrepreneurs in our community.”

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Clayton Center for the Arts on the Maryville College campus.Tickets for the program are on sale by calling the Clayton Center at 865-981-8590 or online at www.claytonartscenter.com.

